    Nagaland Class 10, 12 result 2019 to be declared today, time awaited

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: The Nagaland Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    It has been confirmed that the results would be declared on May 2. The time of the result would be made available soon. The results once declared will be available on http://nbsenagaland.com/ and examresults.net.

    How to check Nagaland Class 10, 12 result 2019:

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
