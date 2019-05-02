Nagaland Class 10, 12 result 2019 to be declared today, time awaited

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 02: The Nagaland Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

It has been confirmed that the results would be declared on May 2. The time of the result would be made available soon. The results once declared will be available on http://nbsenagaland.com/ and examresults.net.

How to check Nagaland Class 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to http://nbsenagaland.com/ or examresults.net

or Click on your relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout