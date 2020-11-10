Nagaland by-poll: Independents maintain lead

NEP will be implemented in Nagaland in a gradual manner: Education department official

Kohima, Nov 10: Independent candidates were leading in bypolls to Southern Angami I and Pungro Kiphire seats in Nagaland as per early trends.

Independent candidate Seyievilie Peter Zashumo was leading over his nearest rival Medo Yhokha of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) by 922 votes in the Southern Angami I seat, as per the ECI website.

In the Pungro Kiphire constituency, Independent candidate T Yangsea Sangtam was leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Lirimong Sangtam by 1,161 votes.

The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively.