Nagaland Assembly Elections: NDPP-BJP set to form govt as JD(U) extends support

Janata Dal (United) Nagaland has decided to support the BJP in formation of a stable government in Nagaland.

The party stated that the decision was taken after a serious consideration of the current verdict of the declared results of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, and also to safeguard the interest of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Tongpang Ozukum, an independent candidate also submitted his letter of support to the BJP in Nagaland.

With the backing of JD(U) and an independent, (BJP) led NDPP is set to form the government in Nagaland, taking the overall tally to 31.

Nagaland is headed for a hung Assembly, with no party or pre-poll alliance having won a majority. However, NPF leader and Chief Minister TR Zeliang has invited the BJP to form the government with the party.

The NPF looks set to emerge as the single largest party, having won 24 seats and leading in three. The BJP had parted ways with the NPF ahead of the polls and joined hands with the newly-launched NDPP of Neiphiu Rio.

Zeliang said the NPF continued to be a part of the northeast democratic alliance led by the BJP, and hoped the saffron party would form the government with it.

Earlier, BJP incharge for the state Kiren Rijiju had expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Nagaland with the help of other parties.

Rijiju, who extensively campaigned for the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, said the Congress was no where to be seen as the party has not won a single seat in the 60-member Assembly.

"The BJP will form the government in Nagaland with the help of other parties," he told PTI here.

Asked whether the BJP and NDPP will be in a position to form the next government without the help of party's erstwhile ally Naga Peoples Front (NPF), which won in 17 seats and was likely to win eight others, Rijiju said, "The NPF has already passed a resolution on alliance with the BJP".

The BJP was part of the NPF-led government in Nagaland till the assembly elections but parted ways to join hands with the newly-formed NDPP.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.