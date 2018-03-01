Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018: Re-polling in 11 polling stations tomorrow

The Election Commission on Thursday has issued directive for re-polling in 11 polling stations, spread over 8 Assembly Constituencies on March 2.The re-polling will be held from 7am to 3pm, CEO Abhijit Sinha said.

Former chief minister and NDDP president Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.

The nine constituencies where re-polling would be held are Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare.

Repolling was ordered in the other booths following reports of snatching of EVMs, misuse of electoral photo identity cards and miscreants not allowing voters to exercise their franchise.

Polling for the 13th Nagaland State Assembly elections was conducted on February 27 with the final voter turnout for the polls was 79.14%.

Former chief minister and NDDP president Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.

The votes will be counted on March 3.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.