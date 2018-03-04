Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise results

The BJP and its new alliance, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), appears to be ready to form the next government while claiming support from a Janata Dal (United) MLA and an independent, in Nagaland.

The BJP, which had won only one seat in the 2013 state Assembly polls, bagged 12 seats this year, while its ally, the newly-formed NDPP, won 17 seats in the 60-member House. The NPF became the single largest party in the House with 27 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) bagged two seats, lesser than expected, while JD(U) managed one seat. Out of a total of 11 Independent candidates, only one Independent candidate managed a win.

Here are the list of constituency-wise results in Nagaland Assembly Election:

Constituency Name Winning Candidate Winning Party
Aboi ESHAK KONYAK Naga Peoples Front
Aghunato PUKHAYI Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Akuluto KAZHETO KINIMI Bharatiya Janata Party
Alongtaki TEMJEN IMNA ALONG Bharatiya Janata Party
Angetyongpang TONGPANG OZUKUM Independent
Aonglenden IMTIKUMZUK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Arkakong SHRI IMNATIBA National People's Party
Atoizu PICTO Naga Peoples Front
Bhandari MMHONLUMO KIKON Bharatiya Janata Party
Chizami KEZHIENYI KHALO Naga Peoples Front
Chozuba CHOTISUH SAZO Naga Peoples Front
Dimapur-i H. TOVIHOTO AYEMI Bharatiya Janata Party
Dimapur-ii MOATOSHI LONGKUMER Naga Peoples Front
Dimapur-iii AZHETO ZHIMOMI Naga Peoples Front
Ghaspani-i N. JACOB ZHIMOMI Bharatiya Janata Party
Ghaspani-ii ZHALEO RIO Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Impur DR IMTIWAPANG AIER Naga Peoples Front
Jangpetkong LONGRINEKEN Bharatiya Janata Party
Kohima town DR.NEIKIESALIE NICKY KIRE Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Koridang IMKONG L IMCHEN Naga Peoples Front
Longkhim chare MUTHINGNYUBA SANGTAM Naga Peoples Front
Longleng S PANGNYU PHOM Bharatiya Janata Party
Meluri YITACHU Naga Peoples Front
Moka E. E. PANGTEANG Naga Peoples Front
Mokokchung town METSUBO JAMIR Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Mon town N. THONGWANG KONYAK Naga Peoples Front
Mongoya NGANGSHI K AO Naga Peoples Front
Noklak H. HAIYING Bharatiya Janata Party
Noksen C.M. CHANG Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Northern angami-i KHRIEHU LIEZIETSU Naga Peoples Front
Peren TADITUI RANGKAU ZELIANG Naga Peoples Front
Pfutsero NEIBA KRONU Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Phek KUZHOLUZO NIENU Naga Peoples Front
Phomching POHWANG KONYAK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Pughoboto Y. VIKHEHO SWU Naga Peoples Front
Pungro kiphire T. TORECHU Naga Peoples Front
Sanis MHATHUNG YANTHAN Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Satakha G. KAITO AYE Janata Dal (United)
Seyochung sitimi V. KASHIHO SANGTAM Bharatiya Janata Party
Shamator chessore TOSHI WUNGTUNG Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Southern angami-i VIKHO-O YHOSHÜ Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Southern angami-ii ZALE NEIKHA Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Suruhoto H KHEHOVI Bharatiya Janata Party
Tamlu B. S. NGANLANG PHOM Naga Peoples Front
Tapi NOKE Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Tehok C.L JOHN Naga Peoples Front
Tenning NAMDUADI RANGKAU ZELIANG Naga Peoples Front
Thonoknyu L.KHUMO KHIAMNIUNGAN National People's Party
Tizit P. PAIWANG KONYAK Bharatiya Janata Party
Tobu N. BONGKHAO KONYAK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Tseminyu R. KHING Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Tuensang sadar-i TOYANG CHANG Naga Peoples Front
Tuensang sadar-ii KEJONG CHANG Naga Peoples Front
Tuli AMENBA YADEN Naga Peoples Front
Tyui YANTHUNGO PATTON Bharatiya Janata Party
Wakching SHRI. Y.M.YOLLOW KONYAK Naga Peoples Front
Western angami KENEIZHAKHO NAKHRO Naga Peoples Front
Wokha DR. CHUMBEN MURRY Naga Peoples Front
Zunheboto K. TOKUGHA SUKHALU Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

Story first published: Sunday, March 4, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
