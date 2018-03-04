Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise results

The BJP and its new alliance, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), appears to be ready to form the next government while claiming support from a Janata Dal (United) MLA and an independent, in Nagaland.

The BJP, which had won only one seat in the 2013 state Assembly polls, bagged 12 seats this year, while its ally, the newly-formed NDPP, won 17 seats in the 60-member House. The NPF became the single largest party in the House with 27 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) bagged two seats, lesser than expected, while JD(U) managed one seat. Out of a total of 11 Independent candidates, only one Independent candidate managed a win.

Here are the list of constituency-wise results in Nagaland Assembly Election:

Constituency Name Winning Candidate Winning Party Aboi ESHAK KONYAK Naga Peoples Front Aghunato PUKHAYI Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Akuluto KAZHETO KINIMI Bharatiya Janata Party Alongtaki TEMJEN IMNA ALONG Bharatiya Janata Party Angetyongpang TONGPANG OZUKUM Independent Aonglenden IMTIKUMZUK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Arkakong SHRI IMNATIBA National People's Party Atoizu PICTO Naga Peoples Front Bhandari MMHONLUMO KIKON Bharatiya Janata Party Chizami KEZHIENYI KHALO Naga Peoples Front Chozuba CHOTISUH SAZO Naga Peoples Front Dimapur-i H. TOVIHOTO AYEMI Bharatiya Janata Party Dimapur-ii MOATOSHI LONGKUMER Naga Peoples Front Dimapur-iii AZHETO ZHIMOMI Naga Peoples Front Ghaspani-i N. JACOB ZHIMOMI Bharatiya Janata Party Ghaspani-ii ZHALEO RIO Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Impur DR IMTIWAPANG AIER Naga Peoples Front Jangpetkong LONGRINEKEN Bharatiya Janata Party Kohima town DR.NEIKIESALIE NICKY KIRE Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Koridang IMKONG L IMCHEN Naga Peoples Front Longkhim chare MUTHINGNYUBA SANGTAM Naga Peoples Front Longleng S PANGNYU PHOM Bharatiya Janata Party Meluri YITACHU Naga Peoples Front Moka E. E. PANGTEANG Naga Peoples Front Mokokchung town METSUBO JAMIR Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Mon town N. THONGWANG KONYAK Naga Peoples Front Mongoya NGANGSHI K AO Naga Peoples Front Noklak H. HAIYING Bharatiya Janata Party Noksen C.M. CHANG Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Northern angami-i KHRIEHU LIEZIETSU Naga Peoples Front Peren TADITUI RANGKAU ZELIANG Naga Peoples Front Pfutsero NEIBA KRONU Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Phek KUZHOLUZO NIENU Naga Peoples Front Phomching POHWANG KONYAK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Pughoboto Y. VIKHEHO SWU Naga Peoples Front Pungro kiphire T. TORECHU Naga Peoples Front Sanis MHATHUNG YANTHAN Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Satakha G. KAITO AYE Janata Dal (United) Seyochung sitimi V. KASHIHO SANGTAM Bharatiya Janata Party Shamator chessore TOSHI WUNGTUNG Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Southern angami-i VIKHO-O YHOSHÜ Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Southern angami-ii ZALE NEIKHA Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Suruhoto H KHEHOVI Bharatiya Janata Party Tamlu B. S. NGANLANG PHOM Naga Peoples Front Tapi NOKE Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Tehok C.L JOHN Naga Peoples Front Tenning NAMDUADI RANGKAU ZELIANG Naga Peoples Front Thonoknyu L.KHUMO KHIAMNIUNGAN National People's Party Tizit P. PAIWANG KONYAK Bharatiya Janata Party Tobu N. BONGKHAO KONYAK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Tseminyu R. KHING Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Tuensang sadar-i TOYANG CHANG Naga Peoples Front Tuensang sadar-ii KEJONG CHANG Naga Peoples Front Tuli AMENBA YADEN Naga Peoples Front Tyui YANTHUNGO PATTON Bharatiya Janata Party Wakching SHRI. Y.M.YOLLOW KONYAK Naga Peoples Front Western angami KENEIZHAKHO NAKHRO Naga Peoples Front Wokha DR. CHUMBEN MURRY Naga Peoples Front Zunheboto K. TOKUGHA SUKHALU Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

OneIndia News

