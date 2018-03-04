Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise results

The BJP and its new alliance, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), appears to be ready to form the next government while claiming support from a Janata Dal (United) MLA and an independent, in Nagaland.
The BJP, which had won only one seat in the 2013 state Assembly polls, bagged 12 seats this year, while its ally, the newly-formed NDPP, won 17 seats in the 60-member House. The NPF became the single largest party in the House with 27 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) bagged two seats, lesser than expected, while JD(U) managed one seat. Out of a total of 11 Independent candidates, only one Independent candidate managed a win.
Here are the list of constituency-wise results in Nagaland Assembly Election:
|Constituency Name
|Winning Candidate
|Winning Party
|Aboi
|ESHAK KONYAK
|Naga Peoples Front
|Aghunato
|PUKHAYI
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Akuluto
|KAZHETO KINIMI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Alongtaki
|TEMJEN IMNA ALONG
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Angetyongpang
|TONGPANG OZUKUM
|Independent
|Aonglenden
|IMTIKUMZUK
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Arkakong
|SHRI IMNATIBA
|National People's Party
|Atoizu
|PICTO
|Naga Peoples Front
|Bhandari
|MMHONLUMO KIKON
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Chizami
|KEZHIENYI KHALO
|Naga Peoples Front
|Chozuba
|CHOTISUH SAZO
|Naga Peoples Front
|Dimapur-i
|H. TOVIHOTO AYEMI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dimapur-ii
|MOATOSHI LONGKUMER
|Naga Peoples Front
|Dimapur-iii
|AZHETO ZHIMOMI
|Naga Peoples Front
|Ghaspani-i
|N. JACOB ZHIMOMI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Ghaspani-ii
|ZHALEO RIO
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Impur
|DR IMTIWAPANG AIER
|Naga Peoples Front
|Jangpetkong
|LONGRINEKEN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Kohima town
|DR.NEIKIESALIE NICKY KIRE
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Koridang
|IMKONG L IMCHEN
|Naga Peoples Front
|Longkhim chare
|MUTHINGNYUBA SANGTAM
|Naga Peoples Front
|Longleng
|S PANGNYU PHOM
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Meluri
|YITACHU
|Naga Peoples Front
|Moka
|E. E. PANGTEANG
|Naga Peoples Front
|Mokokchung town
|METSUBO JAMIR
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Mon town
|N. THONGWANG KONYAK
|Naga Peoples Front
|Mongoya
|NGANGSHI K AO
|Naga Peoples Front
|Noklak
|H. HAIYING
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Noksen
|C.M. CHANG
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Northern angami-i
|KHRIEHU LIEZIETSU
|Naga Peoples Front
|Peren
|TADITUI RANGKAU ZELIANG
|Naga Peoples Front
|Pfutsero
|NEIBA KRONU
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Phek
|KUZHOLUZO NIENU
|Naga Peoples Front
|Phomching
|POHWANG KONYAK
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Pughoboto
|Y. VIKHEHO SWU
|Naga Peoples Front
|Pungro kiphire
|T. TORECHU
|Naga Peoples Front
|Sanis
|MHATHUNG YANTHAN
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Satakha
|G. KAITO AYE
|Janata Dal (United)
|Seyochung sitimi
|V. KASHIHO SANGTAM
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Shamator chessore
|TOSHI WUNGTUNG
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Southern angami-i
|VIKHO-O YHOSHÜ
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Southern angami-ii
|ZALE NEIKHA
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Suruhoto
|H KHEHOVI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Tamlu
|B. S. NGANLANG PHOM
|Naga Peoples Front
|Tapi
|NOKE
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Tehok
|C.L JOHN
|Naga Peoples Front
|Tenning
|NAMDUADI RANGKAU ZELIANG
|Naga Peoples Front
|Thonoknyu
|L.KHUMO KHIAMNIUNGAN
|National People's Party
|Tizit
|P. PAIWANG KONYAK
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Tobu
|N. BONGKHAO KONYAK
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Tseminyu
|R. KHING
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Tuensang sadar-i
|TOYANG CHANG
|Naga Peoples Front
|Tuensang sadar-ii
|KEJONG CHANG
|Naga Peoples Front
|Tuli
|AMENBA YADEN
|Naga Peoples Front
|Tyui
|YANTHUNGO PATTON
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Wakching
|SHRI. Y.M.YOLLOW KONYAK
|Naga Peoples Front
|Western angami
|KENEIZHAKHO NAKHRO
|Naga Peoples Front
|Wokha
|DR. CHUMBEN MURRY
|Naga Peoples Front
|Zunheboto
|K. TOKUGHA SUKHALU
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
