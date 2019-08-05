Nag Panchami 2019: Best whatsapp status, messages and quotes to send

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 05: Nag Panchami 2019 is an important Hindu festival which is widely celebrated by throughout India, Nepal and other countries where Hindu adherents live in the Holy month of Sawan. On this year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on 5th August 2019.

On this special day, you can send these Nag Panchami wishes and SMS to wish them Happy Nag Panchami 2019 to your friends and loved ones.

Take a look:

May this day bring fortune for you luck,

success and courage too.

Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live,

you will receive more than you give!

Happy Nag Panchami 2019

On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami,

May your life be a blissful paradise,

May Shiva guide and protect you in a dear friends disguise!

Happy Nag Panchami 2019

May lord Shiva give you success and smiles

May all your dreams come true

These are my wishes straight from heart

Coming especially for you

Happy Nag Panchami 2019

नाग पंचमी की शुभकामनाएं

महादेव का है आभूषण

श्री विष्णु का है शेषनाग सिंहासन

अपने फन पर जिसने पृथ्वी उठायी

ऐसे नाग देवता को मेरा वंदन.

May lord Shiva bless you with luck

On this Nag Panchami day

May all your dreams come true

And every obstacle fade away.

Happy Nag Panchami 2019.

May Nag Devta bless you with all prosperity and happiness Subh Nag Panchami 2019 to all of your family.

Wish you and your family a very Happy Naag Panchami

May all your dreams come true.

May success come looking for you!

Luck, success, and courage too May this day bring fortune for you. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live You will receive more than you give. Happy Nag Panchami 2019

