    Nag Panchami 2019: Best whatsapp status, messages and quotes to send

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Nag Panchami 2019 is an important Hindu festival which is widely celebrated by throughout India, Nepal and other countries where Hindu adherents live in the Holy month of Sawan. On this year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on 5th August 2019.

    Representational Image

    On this special day, you can send these Nag Panchami wishes and SMS to wish them Happy Nag Panchami 2019 to your friends and loved ones.

    Take a look:

    May this day bring fortune for you luck,

    success and courage too.

    Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live,

    you will receive more than you give!

    Happy Nag Panchami 2019

    On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami,

    May your life be a blissful paradise,

    May Shiva guide and protect you in a dear friends disguise!

    Happy Nag Panchami 2019

    May lord Shiva give you success and smiles

    May all your dreams come true

    These are my wishes straight from heart

    Coming especially for you

    Happy Nag Panchami 2019

    नाग पंचमी की शुभकामनाएं

    महादेव का है आभूषण

    श्री विष्णु का है शेषनाग सिंहासन

    अपने फन पर जिसने पृथ्वी उठायी

    ऐसे नाग देवता को मेरा वंदन.

    May lord Shiva bless you with luck

    On this Nag Panchami day

    May all your dreams come true

    And every obstacle fade away.

    Happy Nag Panchami 2019.

    May Nag Devta bless you with all prosperity and happiness Subh Nag Panchami 2019 to all of your family.

    Wish you and your family a very Happy Naag Panchami

    May all your dreams come true.

    May success come looking for you!

    Luck, success, and courage too May this day bring fortune for you. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live You will receive more than you give. Happy Nag Panchami 2019

    Happy Nag Panchami 2019!

