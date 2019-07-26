Nadda presents Modi 2.0 govt's 50 days report card

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, July 26: BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday presented a report card on the 50 days of the Modi 2.0 government, describing its work as "exemplary" and "transformational" that focused on the weaker sections of society, national security and strengthening economy.

Addressing his first press conference after he was appointed the party's working president last month, Nadda also hailed the government's initiatives on national security front and protection of children while citing the passage of laws to strengthen National Investigation Agency, which probes cases of terrorism and other serious crimes, and stringent measures to deal with crimes against children.

Flanked by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal besides party general secretaries Bhupender Yadav, Anil Jain and Arun Singh, the BJP working president asserted that the government has also reduced 44 labour laws to four codes as part of its "labour reforms" to give momentum to economy.

"The decisions the Modi government has taken in its 50 days is better than what we have seen in 50 years. They will be milestones on the path to country's development," Nadda asserted.

[Modi Sarkar 2.0: The 50 day report card]

While governments often present their report card after 100 days, the Modi dispensation has set a new example by doing so in 50 days, he said, noting that it has set a target of building 1.95 crore new houses for the poor with piped drinking water supply and LPG fuel by 2022 and providing piped water supply to all rural households by 2024.

"You can imagine how these developments will change lives of the people and boost the ease of living," he said.

He also talked about the government's decision to give pension to small traders and scholarships to children of paramilitary forces' and state police' personnel who died in action. Asserting that the government's announcement of investing Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure sector will be pivotal in making India a USD 5 trillion economy, he said it is bound to generate huge employment opportunities.

Referring to the ongoing Parliament session, he said it has been very productive with many bills being passed in Lok Sabha as well as in Rajya Sabha. It has been possible due to the government's strong will, he added. The government has been dedicated to the rural sector, poor, farmers and the weaker sections of society, he said.

The government will also build 1.25 lakh km road in rural areas and connect villages to local markets to boost economy, he said. The Modi government has taken measures to crackdown on terrorism and curtail its funding, he said and referred to the removal of the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

A lot will be revealed during the ongoing probe, he added. Parties like National Conference put politics above country while the nation is first for the BJP, he said while replying to a question.

PTI