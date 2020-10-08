Nabanna Chalo: West Bengal BJP stages protest against 'killings of their workers'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Oct 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing on Thursday held a mega protest outside Nabanna, the West Bengal Secretariat, in Howrah district. The police used drone to keep a vigil on BJP workers protesting at Hastings in Kolkata as part of state-wide "Nabanna Chalo" agitation launched by the party today against the alleged killings of their workers.

Also, the BJP workers tried to break police barricade put in place to stop the party's "Nabanna Chalo" agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state. The police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.

BJP names two more candidates for first phase of Bihar polls

Interestingly, the state government had last evening announced that all the offices in the building will stay shut for two days (Thursday and Friday) "for sanitisation purpose".

The police personnel, in huge numbers, were stationed outside the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata this morning. In response, BJP workers, who assembled in large numbers for the 'Nabanna Chalo (march to Nabanna)' agitation, raised slogans against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

Rajasthan BJP urges Guv to formulate new policy to provide Rs 10 lakh, govt jobs for rape survivors

Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya lead the march. Before moving towards Nabanna, Surya visited the home of Swami Vivekananda this morning.

Earlier, the BJP leader had addressed a press conference at around 11 pm on Wednesday at the party office, claiming that the Mamata Banerjee government has closed Nabanna out of fear.

"Mamata didi has got afraid. I have learnt that she has closed the CMO. This is the sign of a real paribartan (change) in Bengal and this is being led by the patriotic youth of the state and the rest of the country is with them," said Surya.