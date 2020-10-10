'Nabanna Chalo' march: Members of Sikh community protest over assault of Sikh man

India

Kolkata, Oct 10: Around 50 members of Sikh community have taken out a protest rally in the city condemning the alleged assault of a Sikh man and pulling off his turban by police during a BJP march to the state secretariat at Howrah in West Bengal.

The demonstrators raised slogans in Bengali on Friday night demanding an explanation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the October 8 incident involving the 43-year-old Sikh man Balwinder Singh from whom a loaded pistol was recovered by police during the BJP Yuva Morcha rally to the state secretariat on October 8.

"CM Mamata Banerjee please explain why the turban of a Sikh has been pulled by your police. You should explain or leave the chair," the rallyists chanted on Central Avenue near Esplanade Crossing.

The rallyists also carried posters with the same demands written on it. "We are aggrieved over the way a member of our community has been treated by the lawmakers. We demand punishment of the cops who committed such act," Surinder Singh, one of the protesters, said, adding aggrieved members of the community in city assembled to voice protests and they don't belong to any political party.

Controversy erupted on Friday over the alleged assault of the Sikh man and pulling his turban during the Nabanna rally in Howrah, but the police said the person was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued".

The BJP accused the Trinamool Congress government of hurting the sentiments of Sikhs. The incident drew wide social media attraction after cricketer Harbhajan Singh posted on Twitter, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which read, "Please look into the matter. This just isn't done."

As visuals of the incident went viral, the West Bengal Police tweeted Friday, "The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer.