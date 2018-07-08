N D Tiwari develops health complications, admitted to ICU

New Delhi, July 8: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister N D Tiwari, who has been admitted to a private hospital here, developed health complications, hospital sources said.

The 92-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital on September 20 last year after suffering a brain stroke.

He has developed health complications, the sources said, indicating that he may have been moved to the ICU.

They, however, did not confirm if he has moved to the ICU.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat in a tweet in Hindi said he had called up his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari to enquire about the health of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the hill state.

"Enquired about the health condition of former chief minister N D Tiwari ji through his son Rohit on phone. On behalf of all people of Uttarakhand, pray for well-being and long life of Tiwari ji," he tweeted.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day