Mizoram: Portfolios allotted to new ministers

Aizawl, Dec 15: Portfolios were allotted to the 12 members of the Mizoram council of ministers on Saturday. Chief Minister Zoramthanga will hold charge of finance, political and cabinet, planning and program implementation, general administration, vigilance, public works and horticulture departments, a government notification here said.

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia was allotted public health engineering, urban development and poverty alleviation, animal husbandry and veterinary and department of personnel and administrative reforms.

R Lalthangliana was allocated health and family welfare, higher and technical education and commerce and industries departments, the notification said. Former speaker Lalchamliana was given home, taxation and disaster management and rehabilitation departments while R Lalzirliana was allotted power and electricity, art and culture, land resources, soil and water conservation and district council affairs departments, it said.

C Lalrinsanga was allocated agriculture, irrigation and water resources and cooperation departments. Other than the five cabinet ministers, six ministers of state were also sworn-in. K Lalrinliana was given food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, local administration and fisheries departments while Lalchhandama Ralte was allocated school education, labour, employment and skill development, entrepreneurship and printing and stationery departments, the notification said.

Lalruatkima was given rural development, land revenue and settlement and information and public relations and K Beichhua got social welfare, excise and narcotics and sericulture departments. T J Lalnuntluanga, a first time legislator and advocate who defeated former chief minister Lal Thanhawla in Champhai South seat, was allotted law and judicial, parliamentary affairs, transport and environment and forests departments, it said.

Robert Romawia Royte, another first-timer and president of the Aizawl Football Club (ACF) which bagged the prestigious I-League trophy in 2016, was allocated sports and youth services, tourism and information and communication departments, the notification said.

Election to the 40-member Mizoram assembly had taken place on November 28 and Mizo National Front had won 26 seats. The Congress, which had been in power for the past two terms, was routed in the state, winning just five seats.

