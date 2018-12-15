  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mizoram: Portfolios allotted to new ministers

    By Pti
    |

    Aizawl, Dec 15: Portfolios were allotted to the 12 members of the Mizoram council of ministers on Saturday. Chief Minister Zoramthanga will hold charge of finance, political and cabinet, planning and program implementation, general administration, vigilance, public works and horticulture departments, a government notification here said.

    Chief Minister Zoramthanga (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Chief Minister Zoramthanga (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia was allotted public health engineering, urban development and poverty alleviation, animal husbandry and veterinary and department of personnel and administrative reforms.

    R Lalthangliana was allocated health and family welfare, higher and technical education and commerce and industries departments, the notification said. Former speaker Lalchamliana was given home, taxation and disaster management and rehabilitation departments while R Lalzirliana was allotted power and electricity, art and culture, land resources, soil and water conservation and district council affairs departments, it said.

    C Lalrinsanga was allocated agriculture, irrigation and water resources and cooperation departments. Other than the five cabinet ministers, six ministers of state were also sworn-in. K Lalrinliana was given food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, local administration and fisheries departments while Lalchhandama Ralte was allocated school education, labour, employment and skill development, entrepreneurship and printing and stationery departments, the notification said.

    [MNF chief Zoramthanga takes oath as Mizoram CM]

    Lalruatkima was given rural development, land revenue and settlement and information and public relations and K Beichhua got social welfare, excise and narcotics and sericulture departments. T J Lalnuntluanga, a first time legislator and advocate who defeated former chief minister Lal Thanhawla in Champhai South seat, was allotted law and judicial, parliamentary affairs, transport and environment and forests departments, it said.

    Robert Romawia Royte, another first-timer and president of the Aizawl Football Club (ACF) which bagged the prestigious I-League trophy in 2016, was allocated sports and youth services, tourism and information and communication departments, the notification said.

    Election to the 40-member Mizoram assembly had taken place on November 28 and Mizo National Front had won 26 seats. The Congress, which had been in power for the past two terms, was routed in the state, winning just five seats.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 mizoram

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue