Mystery disease strikes Eluru in Andhra Pradesh: What you should know

oi-Deepika S

Euru, Dec 06: Over 200 people, including several women and children reported strange illness with symptoms like nausea, foam in mouth since Saturday, triggering fear about this unknown disease.

They suddenly fell unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea in Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, but all of them turned normal within a few minutes.

The incident in the One-Town area, however, triggered panic among the city residents as talk of a mysterious disease afflicting people spread.

While 140 people admitted to various hospitals on Saturday were discharged, about 90 more people reported sick on Sunday.

About 50 people were brought to Government Hospital Eluru with symptoms of nausea and fainting. Another 60 people were admitted to private hospitals.

The cases were reported from different areas in Eluru town of West Godavari district.

These people complained of body pains, headache, nausea and symptoms of fits before falling unconscious.

The people who have reported the symptoms are not from the same area and are not related.

But within 10-15 minutes, they became normal and there is nothing serious.

These cases are sporadic and not widespread even in that particular locality.

The blood samples of those reported sick were found normal.

The patients have also been found Covid-19 negative.

Water samples have been collected from the One-Town area to check whether any contamination caused the sudden outbreak.