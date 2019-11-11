  • search
    Mysteriously 6 children died, 7 hospitalised within 2 weeks in Odisha

    Malkangiri, Nov 11: Mysterious death of six children and seven others hospitalised over the past fortnight at a village in Malkangiri district of Odisha have spread panic across the state.

    "The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be known, " said the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ajay Kumar Baitha.

    Reportedly, six children, aged between six months and four years have died in a span of two weeks at Tamanpalli village under Kalimela block.

    The other seven children are undergoing treatment at Kalimela Community Health Centre and their blood samples have been sent to the state capital, Bhubaneswar for examination, CDMO has confirmed.

    According to the PTI report, all of these children had complained of fever, cold, cough, nausea and vomiting, Baitha said, adding, a team of doctors has been sent to the village and a health camp set up there.

    Apparently, the superstition and fallacy of the villagers are so high in this place that, villagers took the children to quacks for treatment instead of admitting them to the hospital. The CDMO said, that the deaths appeared to have occurred due to negligence on the part of the villagers.

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
