Mysterious blast in Tamil Nadu temple kills one

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 26: One person was killed and five others injured after a mysterious blast took place at Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu. The object which was found in a temple pond blew up suddenly.

The incident took place at the Gangai Amman Koli in Manampathi near Tirupathur in Kachipuram distict.

The pond has not been used for several years. A few days back, some residents took help to desist it. An unidentified object was recovered and when they tried to open it, the same blew up. The deceased has been identified as K Surya.

Police continues to question many as Tamil Nadu remains on high state of alert

The police however say that there is no link between this blast and the recent terror alert issued in the state. Last week, a high alert was issued in Tamil Nadu, after the Intelligence Bureau spoke about the presence of a Lashkar-e-Tayiba module in Coimbatore.

The police in Tamil Nadu, where the threat emerged from questioned several persons. The police also let of one person after questioning.

An IB source informed OneIndia that the alert was sounded after the intelligence was found to be Grade A and actionable.

The IB further said that one of the operatives was a Pakistani, while the rest were Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims. The Pakistani operative operative goes by the name Anwar Ilyas.

The IB has asked the police to maintain a high state of alert and also said that these persons are moving around disguised as Hindus. They would be found sporting a tilak, the IB has also warned.

Further the IB said that the terrorists would make attempts to mingle with the locals. The police have been advised to keep a close watch as these persons could use public transport to reach their destination.

The police have however advised the people not to panic and added that this is a precautionary alert. All measures have been taken to neutralise the threat, the police also said.

Coimbatore has been facing a problem of both radicalisation and terror over the past several years.

Modules of the Students Islamic Movement of India and Lashkar-e-Tayiba are considered to be strong in this area.