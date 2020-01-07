  • search
    Mysore Defence Food Research Lab prepares food items for the astronauts of 'Gaganyaan' mission

    Mysore, Jan 07: As the ISRO is planning to send Indian astronauts into space in Indian manned mission 'Gaganyaan', the Defence Food Research Food Laboratory, Mysore in Karnataka has been preparing food items and food heaters that would be carried into space.

    According to a tweet by news agency ANI, it is said that the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore is preparing the food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg pulav for the Indian astronauts who are scheduled to go to space in 'Gaganyaan'. Along with this, they are also making food heaters.

    To help astronauts drink liquids including water and juices in Space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed.

    Earlier, ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyaan' is to take place by mid-2022, and four pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been selected by the space research organization ISRO for training, which would commence soon in Russia.

    ISRO selects 4 IAF pilots for manned mission 'Gaganyaan'

    ISRO chief K Sivan earlier had said that 4 astronauts have been selected and that they would be trained from the third week of January. The mission would also have lander and rover.

      Reportedly, the design phase of the 'Gaganyaan' is completed.

      ISRO may have undertaken a number of space programmes with great success rate, but sending a human being to space is a new challenge for it and more complicated than even Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

