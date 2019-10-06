Mysore Dasara 2019: Kovind to inaugurate centenary celebrations during his 3-day visit

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 06: President Ramnath Kovind would be paying a three-day official visit to Karnataka from October 10.

On his arrival in Mysuru on that date, the President would visit the Mysore palace and inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the Maharaja of Mysuru late Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, an official tour itinerary released here on Saturday said.

On October 11, Kovind would visit Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjanagud and Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hills in the morning.

Then, he would participate in the ground-breaking ceremony and lay the foundation stone for the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at its campus in Varuna village.

On October 12, the President would meet with the Chief Justice and judges of the High Court of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, and visit the residence of former Union Minister late H N Ananth Kumar.

He would later visit Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana (S- VYASA) University at Jigani in Anekal Taluk in Bengaluru urban district, before emplaning for Ahmedabad the same day, the official statement added.