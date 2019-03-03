  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Myanmar takes the battle to NSCN-K

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Mar 03: In a major blow to the NSCN-K, the Myanmar army has taken over its headquarters at the Taga area.

    The action was taken after the NSCN-K had refused to follow an order to drive out the non-citizen terrorists and armed rebels from their camps. The operation was carried out by 500 security personnel of the Myanmar army.

    Myanmar takes the battle to NSCN-K
    Representational Image

    The rebels were told to return to India, instead of trying to set up fresh camps in Myanmar. The army said that it had not resorted to aggressive military action on the insurgents. The army dismantled the hideouts of the Indian insurgent groups and also took physical control over the headquarters of the outfit.

    Also Read | 'Will no longer take in Myanmar refugees': Bangladesh tells UN

    This action comes in the wake of ULFA-I chief, Paresh Baruah trying to motivate his men not to leave Myanmar. The entire operation was to ensure the prevention of illegal armed and insurgent groups infiltrating into Myanmar soil.

    Read more about:

    myanmar nscnk army

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 8:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue