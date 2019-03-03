Myanmar takes the battle to NSCN-K

Guwahati, Mar 03: In a major blow to the NSCN-K, the Myanmar army has taken over its headquarters at the Taga area.

The action was taken after the NSCN-K had refused to follow an order to drive out the non-citizen terrorists and armed rebels from their camps. The operation was carried out by 500 security personnel of the Myanmar army.

The rebels were told to return to India, instead of trying to set up fresh camps in Myanmar. The army said that it had not resorted to aggressive military action on the insurgents. The army dismantled the hideouts of the Indian insurgent groups and also took physical control over the headquarters of the outfit.

This action comes in the wake of ULFA-I chief, Paresh Baruah trying to motivate his men not to leave Myanmar. The entire operation was to ensure the prevention of illegal armed and insurgent groups infiltrating into Myanmar soil.