Myanmar hands over 22 insurgents: How Ajit Doval packed a punch

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: Following an operation monitored by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Myanmar has handed over 22 insurgents from the northeast including self-styled home secretary of the NDFB, Rajen Daimary.

They were brought to India on a special aircraft and handed over to the police forces in Manipur and Assam, where they are wanted. The operation is an unprecedented success, which was led by Ajit Doval. The NSA carried out the deliberations with the Myanmar military, which resulted in the first such handover of insurgents by the eastern neighbour, officials saiid. This also signals, the deepening military and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

12 of the 22 insurgents are liked to the UNLF, PREPAK (pro), KYKL and PLA, while the rest are from the NDFB (S) and KLO. The deepening ties between India and Myanmar were visible when the Myanmar army carried out operations n February last year based on intelligence provided by the Indian agencies.

These operations had built a lot of pressure on the insurgent groups. The operations were extremely intense and the Myanmar army managed to decimate terror camps at Taga.

The Arkan, Haukyat and Nilgiri camps too were taken down during the operation.

Officials tell OneIndia that the entire operation was overseen by the NSA. This operation would be a clear deterrent to these insurgents who have been detrimental to peace.

These groups have been fighting Indian security forces for years. They took advantage of the tough terrain along the border. These areas were ideal for terror camps to operate as the terrain was difficult to navigate. However this operation led by Doval comes as a blow to these groups as the cooperation in nabbing these persons would continue owing to the heightened cooperation by the two countries.