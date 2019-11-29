Pragya Thakur issues second apology in Lok Sabha, says she didn’t call Godse a ‘deshbhakt’

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 29: BJP MP Pragya Thakur Singh, who stirred up a controversy over her Godse remark, apologised twice in parliament today following an uproar by the opposition.

She also accused that she had been called a terrorist by an MP though there was no evidence against her.

"I didn't call Nathuram Godse a patriot. I apologise if sentiments are hurt," she said in the Lok Sabha, speaking for the second time.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha on Friday earlier, Sadhvi Pragya said, "I apologise if my remarks have hurt anyone. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation."

My comment was against Udham Singh’s insult says Pragya Thakur

The 49-year-old lawmaker was referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had yesterday said: "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day in the history of India's parliament."

"A member of the house referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity as a member of parliament and also as a woman. No charges against me have been proven in court. I have been misquoted and victimised," she said

"It's derogatory to call me a terrorist. It is illegal to call me a terrorist and whoever has done this directly insulting the judicial system," she slammed.

The Opposition-led by the Congress made a frontal attack after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "This House doesn't permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP has apologised too."

Congress MPs raised slogans against Sadhvi Pragya and Nathuram Godse chanting "Down, Down Godse".

Cong-led opposition to move censure motion against Pragya Thakur

Countering the Opposition, BJP MP Nishkant Dubey demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and asked the Speaker to bring a Privilege Motion against him.

The BJP distanced itself from Sadhvi Pragya's remarks, dropping her from the parliamentary panel on defence. She was also barred from attending its parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing winter session.