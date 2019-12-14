  • search
    ‘My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologises'

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will never apologise for speaking out the "truth" and said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "assistant" Amit Shah who need to apologise for "destroying" the country's economy.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Taking a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark, Gandhi said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so.

    It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy."

    Laws are being passed that are unconstitutional: Priyanka at Bharat Bachao Rally

    Accusing the Prime Minister of singlehandedly "destroying" the economy, he said, "It is Prime Minister himself and not India's enemies who have destroyed our economy and (he) still calls himself a patriot".

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
