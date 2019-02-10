My name is RaGa: A Rahul Gandhi biopic set to hit the screens

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: My name if RaGa will the latest biopic to hit the screens ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The biopic on Congress president Rahul Gandhi will trace both the personal and political journey of Rahul Gandhi.

The teaser of the film has already been released and it has many members of the Gandhi family. Directed by Rupesh Paul, the film is set to hit the screens before the elections. There is no official date announced as yet.

Also Read | PM Modi directly involved in scam, says Rahul Gandhi while addressing media on Rafale

Paul, said that the movie has no intentions of glorifying of demystifying Rahul Gandhi. It is a story about how a man has comeback despite being ridiculously attacked, he said. I would not call this a biopic, but it is a story about a man who becomes unstoppable after he wins over a catastrophic life, he also added.

Paul said that he would be shooting some more scenes. For instance, Priyanka's entry into active politics has been added during the last day of our shooting schedule, he also added.