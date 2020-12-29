'My last': Anna Hazare to launch protest for farmers in Jan

New Delhi, Dec 29: Social activist Anna Hazare said on Monday that he will go on a hunger strike concerning farmers demands to repeal the three contention farm laws and over the continuation of the MSP system are not met by the Centre by the end of January 2021.

"The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left (in the government)...Let's see, what action the Centre takes on my demands. They have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January-end. If my demands are not met, I will resume my hunger strike protest. This would be my last protest," the 83-year-old activist said.

In a press release issued in his native village Ralegan Siddhi in adjoining Ahmednagar district, the veteran anti-corruption crusader said he has decided to "resume" his protest in Delhi from next month and has informed the Centre about his agitation.

"For various demands related to farmers, I first sat on a hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 21, 2018. On the seventh day, the then Minister of State for Agriculture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis came to meet me," said the anti-corruption crusader in the release.

"As a result, I again sat on a hunger strike on January 30, 2019, in Ralegan Siddhi. That time also Union Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh, MoS for defence Subhash Bhamre and Fadnavis gave the written assurance, but the demands were never fulfilled," said Hazare.

"I have once again decided to resume the protest that has been going on for the last three years, in Delhi in January and a letter to that effect has been sent to the Centre."

"Take concrete decision or I am firm on my decision (to resume protest), " he said.

Hazare, on December 14, wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning of a hunger strike if his demands like the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee's recommendations and granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), were not accepted.

Earlier, Hazare observed a fast on December 8 in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations demanding a repeal of the new agri laws.