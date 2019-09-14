  • search
    My govt committed to the welfare of peasants, promote industry: Mamata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that her government is committed to the welfare of the peasants and also to promote the industry in the state.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The TMC supremo remembered the day, three years ago when she handed over to the peasants of Singur parchas (documents) of their land forcibly acquired by the then Left Front government for the Tata's Nano factory and described it as a "historic day".

    "Today marks the third anniversary of the historic day when our Govt of #Bangla handed over to farmers the parchas of land forcibly acquired in Singur," Mamata wrote on her Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

    "We reiterate our commitment to the welfare of farmers, alongside promoting industry. My humble pronam to Maa, Mati, Manush," she added.

    WB to implement 6th Pay Commission from January 2020: Mamata

    CM Mamata, on this day in 2016, had handed over land parchas to 9,117 farmers and cheques to 806 people. Banerjee had steered the massive agitation against the land acquisition for Tata's Nano car factory in Singur in 2006.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
