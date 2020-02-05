My family has nothing to do with AAP: Shaheen Bagh shooter's father

New Delhi, Feb 05: The family of the man who fired shots at the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi last week has denied that he is linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contradicting the Delhi police claims.

"Neither me nor my family has anything to do with AAP. They came to campaign during the Lok Sabha election (last year) and made us all wear AAP caps and that is what the photo is," Kapil's father Gaje Singh said.

"I used to be in BSP and fought an election as BSP candidate in 2012. After that I was unwell so I quit politics. We have nothing to do with politics. This time, when the BJP candidate came to campaign here, I garlanded him too like I would welcome any other candidate," he added.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said , "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish, he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand."

0n February 1, man had resorted to aerial firing with bullets in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

Police immediately overpowered and caught him. Later he sent into police custody. The incident took place two days after a man brandished a gun at a group of students near Jamia area in Delhi.

Earlier, the Election Commission on Sunday shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the "ongoing situation" in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.