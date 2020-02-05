My court is Allah says ISIS operative before hurling shoe at judge

New Delhi, Feb 05: An ISIS operative facing trial in a terror case hurled a shoe and hurled verbal abuses on the judge inside the courtroom.

A court in Kolkata was hearing a case pertaining to an attack at the Mother House in Kolkata. The operative, Mohammad Mashiddin alias Musa is accused of plotting the attack.

Musa said before the judge that he does not accept any court. My only court is Allah, he said in anger.

Masa's lawyer made several attempts to pacify him. However he insulted the judge with derogatory comments before hurling a shoe, which eventually hit a lawyer on his head. Musa was overpowered and taken away by the police.

This is the third instance of Musa turning violent. On an earlier occasion, he is said to have hit the jail warden after coming out of court. In another incident, Musa while lodged at the Alipore jail is said to have tried to kill the jail warden.