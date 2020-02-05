  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    My court is Allah says ISIS operative before hurling shoe at judge

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: An ISIS operative facing trial in a terror case hurled a shoe and hurled verbal abuses on the judge inside the courtroom.

    A court in Kolkata was hearing a case pertaining to an attack at the Mother House in Kolkata. The operative, Mohammad Mashiddin alias Musa is accused of plotting the attack.

    My court is Allah says ISIS operative before hurling shoe at judge

    Musa said before the judge that he does not accept any court. My only court is Allah, he said in anger.

    Masa's lawyer made several attempts to pacify him. However he insulted the judge with derogatory comments before hurling a shoe, which eventually hit a lawyer on his head. Musa was overpowered and taken away by the police.

    New ISIS leader: Iraqi law graduate Al-Salbi steps into shoes of Baghdadi who died during US raid

    This is the third instance of Musa turning violent. On an earlier occasion, he is said to have hit the jail warden after coming out of court. In another incident, Musa while lodged at the Alipore jail is said to have tried to kill the jail warden.

    More JUDGE News

    Read more about:

    judge isis shoe

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X