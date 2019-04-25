My character smeared before probe has begun: Complainant in CJI harassment case

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 25: The Supreme Court staffer who has accused the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment has told an in-house committee that her character was damaged even before the inquiry could begin.

    File photo of Ranjan Gogoi

    In a letter to the Committee, the 35 year old staffer said that the inquiry should be conducted on the lines of the guidelines laid down in the Vishakha judgment of the Supreme Court. The guidelines mandate that the Committee should have majority women members and also an external woman member to ensure fairness and impartiality.

    The letter written to the committee comprising, Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramanna and Indira Banerjee also raised concerns over the blog post written by Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. The blog condemning me has hurt me and due to these events, I feel isolated and depressed, she also said.

    I will be ensured justice only if I am provided a fair and independent, impartial and just hearing, she also said. I have suffered a lot and I am hopeful that my suffering and torture of my family will come to an end, she also said.

    CJI framed claims plea: SC says will enquire, enquire and enquire

    She further raised concerns over the presence of Justice Ramanna in the Committee. He is a close friend of the CJI and like a family member to him. Due to this my my affidavit and evidence may not get an objective and fair hearing, he also said.

    She also quoted the special hearing of the Supreme Court on Saturday. The CJI who refused to pass any judicial order on Saturday, while leaving it to the wisdom of his two brother judges had said, " I do not think this could be a plot of a junior assistant. There is a bigger plot. They want to deactivate the office of the CJI." I am extremely concerned and anxious in the wake of the hearing and the statement, she also said in her letter.

    She said that while she could present facts and evidence, she does not have any training or experience of law and procedure. I should be informed about the procedure that would be followed during the inquiry. I would need to be assigned by a lawyer and support person of my choice, which I believe is my right, she also said.

    Thursday, April 25, 2019, 6:48 [IST]
