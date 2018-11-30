'My captain is Rahul Gandhi, he has sent me everywhere,' says Sidhu

Hyderabad, Nov 30: Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today answered questions on his controversial Pakistan visit, saying he had the blessings of his "Captain", party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing media in poll-bound Telangana, Sidhu said, "Mere captain Rahul Gandhi hain, unhone toh bheja hai har jagah (my captain is Rahul Gandhi, he has sent me everywhere."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, widely known as "Captain", had said he had asked Navjot Sidhu to reconsider his decision to attend the Kartarpur Corridor event in Lahore.

In a scathing attack against Telangana CM, Sidhu said, "Even a chameleon does not change colours as quickly as KCR (Telangana CM KC Rao) does. He backstabbed and ditched Sonia Gandhi. He keeps sitting in his 300 cr bungalow, doesn't even go to the Secretariat."