    My best wishes, but don’t disturb us Gehlot tells BJP

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, May 31: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to disturb and dismantle state governments led by opposition parties.

    "Even before the swearing in ceremony of newly elected BJP government, they are trying to disturb and dismantle the state governments of opposition parties including West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh," Gehlot tweeted.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
    "My best wishes from Jaipur," Gehlot added.

    The ruling Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year, could not win even a single seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

    The first timers in Narendra Modi's new government

    This gave rise to speculation in political circles that the Congress might effect some changes in the leadership in the state.

    However, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande had on Wednesday rejected speculation about changes in the leadership of the state in the wake of the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
