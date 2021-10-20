My 10-Year-Old Daughter is Battling Cancer, Needs Urgent Help

- #Save A LifeMy daughter's cancerous tumour will kill her without your urgent help
- #Save A Life'Help us save our 7-year-old son' – Cancer patient’s family appeals to the kindness of strangers
- #Save A LifeHow You Can Lend A Helping Hand To Fight Hunger This World Food Day
- #Save A LifeDaksh’s Heart Is Not Able To Pump Blood, Need Rs 6 Lakh For Surgery
- #Save A LifeMy Son Has A Rare Disease And We Need Your Help To Treat Him
- #Save A LifeParents on One Meal a Day Struggle to Pay for Newborn’s Urgent Heart Surgery
Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs Australia Warm-up Match 2021 Highlights: Rohit shines as India notch up comfortable 8-wicket win
- Movies Anusha Dandekar Refutes Rumours Of Entering Bigg Boss In An Open Letter; Says 'Stop This Nonsense'
- Automobiles Yamaha Force 2.0 Launched In Taiwan
- Finance Get 25% Off On Demat Account, Free NEFT & More With This Savings Account
- Technology Redmi Watch 2 Launching On October 28 Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series Smartphones
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in Goa
- Lifestyle Is Chilli Good For People With Diabetes?
- Education Kerala SET January 2022 Registration Opens. Check KSET Exam Date, Admit Card And Eligibility Details Here
Covid-19 has brought misery to most people. If losing the dearest ones to the infection is on one side, earning enough money to feed the family is on the other side due to employment crisis or salary cuts.
The last thing that people expect in such a situation is to suffer from a life-threatening disease. A family from Raipur in Chhattisgarh is struggling to save their daughter diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer).
Here is an appeal from the family seeking financial help from the public.
My name is Chandrika Awasthi and I am here to raise funds for my daughter 10-year-old Aarvi Awasthi who is suffering from Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), which is the most common type of cancer that begins in the bones.
The girl, who never used to sit idle, is now bed-ridden and getting her treatment at Balco Medical Center Naya Raipur at Chhattisgarh.
The family has already spent all its saving on the treatment and now seeking people's help for further treatment. Apart from taking loans, we have already spent about Rs 4 lakh. We now require Rs.9,95,000 before 25 October to save our daughter.
We are from a middle-class family and in no position to arrange such a big amount at such short notice. I request you to please support my cause. Any contribution will be of immense help.
People can transfer money to my bank account or send money to mobile wallets:
GPay, Phonepe, Paytm number: 7389900665
Direct Transfer 30327039988
State bank of India
Chandrika prasad avasthi
Ifsc code - SBIN0004440