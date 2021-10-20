YouTube
    My 10-Year-Old Daughter is Battling Cancer, Needs Urgent Help

    Google Oneindia News

    Covid-19 has brought misery to most people. If losing the dearest ones to the infection is on one side, earning enough money to feed the family is on the other side due to employment crisis or salary cuts.

    The last thing that people expect in such a situation is to suffer from a life-threatening disease. A family from Raipur in Chhattisgarh is struggling to save their daughter diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer).

    Chandrika Awasthi

    Here is an appeal from the family seeking financial help from the public.

    My name is Chandrika Awasthi and I am here to raise funds for my daughter 10-year-old Aarvi Awasthi who is suffering from Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), which is the most common type of cancer that begins in the bones.

    Chandrika Awasthi

    The girl, who never used to sit idle, is now bed-ridden and getting her treatment at Balco Medical Center Naya Raipur at Chhattisgarh.

    The family has already spent all its saving on the treatment and now seeking people's help for further treatment. Apart from taking loans, we have already spent about Rs 4 lakh. We now require Rs.9,95,000 before 25 October to save our daughter.

    We are from a middle-class family and in no position to arrange such a big amount at such short notice. I request you to please support my cause. Any contribution will be of immense help.

    Chandrika Awasthi

    People can transfer money to my bank account or send money to mobile wallets:

    GPay, Phonepe, Paytm number: 7389900665

    Direct Transfer 30327039988
    State bank of India
    Chandrika prasad avasthi
    Ifsc code - SBIN0004440

    save a life

