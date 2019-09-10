MV Act 2019 effect: Truck drivers wearing 'lungi-banyan' to be fined Rs. 2,000 in UP

India

By Shreya

Lucknow, Sep 10: The amended Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force on September 1 has created a stir across different social media platforms especially Twitter.

In the latest, drivers and their helpers in Uttar Pradesh will face a fine of Rs 2,000 if found flouting dress code and wearing 'lungi' and 'banyan'.

The new addition to the law dictates that drivers wear full length pants with a shirt or t-shirt. They must also wear closed shoes whenever driving the vehicle. However, the police say that the provision existed for a long time but neer executed.

"A fine of 500 rupees was introduced when the Act was amended in 1989 for violation of the dress code. Now a fine of 2000 rupees will be imposed under section 179 of Motor Vehicle ACT 2019 on those who will be found violating the dress code," ASP (Traffic) Lucknow Poornendu Singh told News18.

Odisha truck driver fined Rs 86,500; highest ever under Motor Vehicles Act

A truck driver from Odisha has been slapped a fine of Rs 86,000 , perhaps the highest ever since the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act came into effect on September 1.

Truck driver Ashok Jadav was fined on September 3 but the picture of the challan went viral on social media on Saturday evening.