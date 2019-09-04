MV Act 2019 effect: Auto-rickshaw driver fined Rs 35,200 for jumping light, not having papers

New Delhi, Sep 04: Days after the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act came into effect, a 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, was issued a challan of Rs 32,000 for jumped a red light in the national capital, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The auto-rickshaw driver was stopped by a traffic police officer when he allegedly jumped a red light in Sikanderpur, Sector 26, on Tuesday. When the official asked him to show his documents, he said he realised that he had left them at home in DLF Phase-3.

The auto-rickshaw driver vehicle was immediately impounded by the traffic police. According to his challan, he was fined for driving without a license (Rs. 5,000), registration certificate (Rs. 5,000), third party insurance (Rs. 2,000), air pollution certificate (Rs. 10,000), security registration number plate (Rs. 500), dangerous driving (Rs. 5,000) and jumping a traffic light (Rs. 5,000).

In yet another similar incident, Delhi resident Dinesh Madan, who was riding a scooter, was issued a challan of Rs. 23,000 near a district court in Gurugram on Monday. He was driving without basic documents, including a driving licence, registration certificate, pollution certificate, police said. He was caught by police outside the district courts.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which came into force on September 1, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations. It also has provisions to fine traffic personals and road contractors.

For instance, if a police officer is found guilty of any offence under the Motor Vehicle Act, he will have to chuck out double the amount than what is mentioned for civilians. The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act now also includes compensation of Rs.5 lakhs for death and Rs. 2.5 lakhs for grievous injuries in the event of an accident.

Some of the major offences and their fines include Rs. 10,000 fine for driving despite disqualification, Rs.10,000 for not giving way to emergency vehicles, Rs.1,000-Rs.2,000 for over-speeding and Rs. 2,000 fine for driving without insurance.

Also, if a person has been caught driving without a registration certificate or a driving licence, it would attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 each. If two-wheeler owners are caught riding without helmets, they will not only have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 but could have their licences suspended for the next three months.