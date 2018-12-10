Home News India Muzaffarpur shelter home: SC to hear plea alleging torture of Brajesh Thakur in jail

Muzaffarpur shelter home: SC to hear plea alleging torture of Brajesh Thakur in jail

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Supreme Court will on Monday resume hearing on a plea alleging torture of Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case accused prime accused Brajesh Thakur by Superintendent of Patiala Jail in Punjab for extorting money.

Thakur was shifted to Patiala high-security jail in Punjab from Bihar's Bhagalpur jail following the apex court's October 30 order. The order was passed after the CBI had said he was an influential person and was found in possession of mobile phone inside the Bhagalpur jail.

Also Read | Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal: Court extends CBI remand of Brajesh Thakur's aides

An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 people, including Thakur, who was running the shelter home. Later, the probe was taken over by the CBI and so far 17 people have been arrested in the case.

Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual exploitation case, was the proprietor of NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti which ran a shelter home in Muzaffarpur where 34 destitute girls were allegedly drugged, tortured and raped for several months.