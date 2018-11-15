Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Search for missing Bihar ex-minister Manju Verma continues

Patna, Nov 15: Even a week after the Supreme Court pulled up the Bihar Police for not being able to trace Manju Verma, from whose residence arms were recovered during the probe into Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the former minister contiues to remain missing.

Reports say that the Bihar Police has been conducting raids at several palces in Bihar and Jharkhand to locate the missing ex-minister.

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 12) rapped the two top most officials of Bihar asking why a former minister linked to the probe could not be traced. The top court also summoned the Director General of Bihar Police to appear before it on November 27 if the police fails to arrest Manju Verma by then.

"Fantastic! cabinet minister (Manju Verma) on the run, fantastic. How could it happen that cabinet minister is absconding and nobody knows where she is," Justice Madan Lokur had said.

The Bihar government on October 31 told the Supreme Court that Manju Verma had gone missing.

Chandrashekhar Verma, the husband of Manju Verma, had last month surrendered before the District Court Manjhaul in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home case. A team of CBI, investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, had raided the former minister's house in Patna and Begusarai simultaneously on August 17 and recovered a huge cache of ammunition.

Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister in the Bihar government in the wake of Muzaffarpur case, where several women at a shelter home were allegedly raped and sexually abused, after it came to light that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had spoken to prime accused Brajesh Thakur several times between January and June this year.

Chandrashekhar Verma was the owner of the home. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to the state's social welfare department.