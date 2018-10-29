  • search

Muzaffarpur case: Former minister Manju Verma's husband surrenders before Court

    Patna, Oct 29: Chandrashekhar Verma, the husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, surrenders before District Court Manjhaul in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home case. He was also accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case.

    Manju Verma

    Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister in the Bihar government in the wake of Muzaffarpur case, where several women at a shelter home were allegedly raped and sexually abused, after it came to light that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had spoken to prime accused Brajesh Thakur several times between January and June this year.

    50 live cartridges were recovered from house of Chandrashekhar Verma and Manju Verma during a raid carried out in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

    An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, who was running the shelter home. The probe was later taken over by the CBI and so far 17 persons have been arrested.

