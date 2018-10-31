Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Manju Verma untraceable, govt tells SC

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Bihar government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that former minister Manju Verma, against whom an FIR was filed in August after the recovery of arms from her Begusarai residence, has gone missing and could not be traced by the police.

This comes two days after Chandrashekhar Verma, the husband of Manju Verma, surrendered before the District Court Manjhaul in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home case. A team of CBI, investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, had raided the former minister's house in Patna and Begusarai simultaneously on August 17 and recovered a huge cache of ammunition.

Manju Verma's husband was also accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case.

Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister in the Bihar government in the wake of Muzaffarpur case, where several women at a shelter home were allegedly raped and sexually abused, after it came to light that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had spoken to prime accused Brajesh Thakur several times between January and June this year.

Chandrashekhar Verma was the owner of the home. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to the state's social welfare department.