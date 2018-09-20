Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI seizes 20 bank accounts of accused

Patna, Sep 20: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has frozen 20 bank accounts of Brajesh Thakur, the accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case. Also, the probe agency has detained three private individuals and then Asst Director (In-charge Inspection of Shelter Homes) Social welfare Department, in connection with the case.

There cannot be a blanket ban on media reporting in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case in which several women inmates were allegedly raped and sexually abused, the Supreme Court observed Thursday.

A bench of Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta vacated the August 23 order of the Patna High Court which had imposed a ban on media reporting about the investigations in the case.

The apex court however asked both the print and the electronic media not to sensationalise incidents of sexual abuse and sexual violence.