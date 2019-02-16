Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI probe ordered against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 16: A special POCSO court in Muzaffarpur has ordered CBI probe against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Along with Nitish Kumar, a probe has been ordered against Muzzaffarpur district magistrate Dharmendra Singh and principal secretary of Social Welfare Atul Prasad.

The court passed the order on February 15 on an application filed by an accused, Ashwani, a self-styled medical practitioner who allegedly used to inject the home's inmates with sedatives before they were subject to sexual abuse, reports PTI.

Ashwani had alleged in his petition that the CBI was "suppressing facts" in course of the investigation which would come to light if the roles of "former DM, Muzaffarpur, Dharmendra Singh, senior IAS officer Atul Kumar Singh, former divisional commissioner of Muzaffarpur and currently principal secretary, the Social Welfare Department, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar" were probed.

POCSO judge Manoj Kumar directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry against the aforementioned people.

The trial in the high-profile case was transferred vide order dated February 7 to the Special POCSO court at Saket in Delhi where hearing is likely to commence from next week, CBI sources said.