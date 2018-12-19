  • search
    Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: CBI files chargesheet in special POCSO court

    New Delhi, Dec 19: CBI has filed a chargesheet in special POCSO court against all the accused in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case.

    Main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur. PTI file photo
    Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) Patna has summoned Brajesh Thakur's son Rahul Anand on 24th Dec and Thakur's wife Asha Thakur on 26th December.

    The CBI had informed the Supreme Court that charge sheet in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case was ready but the agency was discussing whether to file a consolidated final report or have a separate one on each victim.

    Also Read | Muzaffarpur shelter home: SC rejects plea claiming prime accused was tortured in jail

    CBI told a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur that the issue was being discussed as there were independent victims and witnesses in the case.

    Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

    Initially, the CBI was entrusted with investigation of Muzaffarpur shelter home case but last month, the top court had asked the agency to probe cases of 16 other shelter homes in the state.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 17:18 [IST]
