Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case accused transferred to higher security: Supreme Court

    New Delhi, Oct 30: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered transfer of Brijesh Thakur, the main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, to a high-security jail in Punjab's Patiala.

    The apex court also expressed shock when advocate informs it that girls in the shelter home were given drugs, says, "These girls are being injected with drugs so that they can be raped. What is this going on?".

    Brajesh Thakur was earlier shifted to Bhagalpur jail in Bihar from Muzaffarpur, while the 14 other accused in the case were shifted to the Beur jail in Patna.

    In shocking and horrifying testimonies of the victims from the other Muzaffarpur shelter 'Balika Grih', which was backed by state-funded (main accused) Brajesh Thakur-owned NGOs Sewa Sankalp and Vikas Samiti, 34 of 42 rescued girls were either raped or molested. The victims, all of whom were minors and some of whom were as young as 7 years old, revealed to probe officers the atrocities they had been forcefully subjected to, including rape, sexual abuse, torture, the use of sleeping pills to facilitate sexual abuse by visitors, and even murder, as per three accounts.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
