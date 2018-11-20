Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Manju Verma sent to 14-days judicial custody

Patna, Nov 20: Former Bihar minister Manju Verma on Tuesday has surrendered before a court in Begusarai in connection with shelter home rape case. She was sent to 14-days judicial custody. It is learnt that Manju Verma was hiding in Bihar.

Verma reached the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prabhat Trivedi in an auto rickshaw. She fainted as soon as she entered the court premises along with a few aides. She regained consciousness after water was sprinkled on her face by bystanders after which she was taken into the court room.

Verma had been evading arrest since she was charged with an Arms Act case after illegal arms were found in her house during a CBI raid in connection with the sex scandal.

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 12) rapped the two top most officials of Bihar asking why a former minister linked to the probe could not be traced. The top court also summoned the Director General of Bihar Police to appear before it on November 27 if the police fails to arrest Manju Verma by then.

Also Read | Muzaffarpur shelter home case: JDU leader Manju Verma suspended from party

The Bihar government on October 31 told the Supreme Court that Manju Verma had gone missing. Chandrashekhar Verma, the husband of Manju Verma, had last month surrendered before the District Court Manjhaul in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home case. A team of CBI, investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, had raided the former minister's house in Patna and Begusarai simultaneously on August 17 and recovered a huge cache of ammunition.

Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister in the Bihar government in the wake of Muzaffarpur case, where several women at a shelter home were allegedly raped and sexually abused, after it came to light that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had spoken to prime accused Brajesh Thakur several times between January and June this year. Chandrashekhar Verma was the owner of the home. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to the state's social welfare department.