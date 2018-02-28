Muzaffarpur hit and run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha surrenders

Bihar BJP leader Manoj Baitha, who is accused in the Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case, has surrendered on Wednesday.

Baitha has been admitted at Patna Medical College for treatment of injuries he suffered in the accident, that killed 9 school students, denies driving the vehicle involved in the incident.

Nine children of Dharampur Middle School were killed by the speeding SUV when the students were crossing the national highway on their way back home, triggering outrage in the area.

Following the accident, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the cancellation of Holi celebrations at PNT Community House in Patna planned for March 1.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.