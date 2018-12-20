Muzaffarpur: Constable kills colleague with rifle; arrested

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Muzaffarpur, Dec 20: A constable has been shot dead by a colleague in the early hours of Thursday, reported ANI. Manish Kumar was killed by another constable, Prem Chand Prasad, with a self-loading rifle (SLR) at around 1.30 am in Amarpur.

The accused has had a history of indiscipline and aggressive behaviour, the agency quoted Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar as saying. He has been arrested.

Also Read | Delhi: Cop robbed at gun point in an auto rickshaw, 5 arrested

Meanwhile, police have made arrests in the November 28 killing of a Delhi Police constable. The five men killed a Delhi Police constable for demanding the repayment of a loan given to one of the accused, police said.