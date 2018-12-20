  • search
    Muzaffarpur: Constable kills colleague with rifle; arrested

    By
    |

    Muzaffarpur, Dec 20: A constable has been shot dead by a colleague in the early hours of Thursday, reported ANI. Manish Kumar was killed by another constable, Prem Chand Prasad, with a self-loading rifle (SLR) at around 1.30 am in Amarpur.

    Representational Image

    The accused has had a history of indiscipline and aggressive behaviour, the agency quoted Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar as saying. He has been arrested.

    Meanwhile, police have made arrests in the November 28 killing of a Delhi Police constable. The five men killed a Delhi Police constable for demanding the repayment of a loan given to one of the accused, police said.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 9:32 [IST]
