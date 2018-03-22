Muzaffarnagar riot: Yogi Adityanath to withdraw 131 cases?

The Uttar Pradesh government has started the process of withdrawing 131 cases related to Muzaffarnagar riots in response to the letter by BJP MP Sanjiv Balyan. Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Sanjiv Balyan in a letter to the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed the move to withdraw 131 cases. The letter was written on January 5, 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh government has started the process of withdrawing 131 cases, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. These include 24 murder and attempt to murder cases. Balyan told The Indian Express that all the accused in the list given to Adityanath were Hindus. "In the meeting with the chief minister in February, I requested him to consider the withdrawal of 179 cases, in which over 850 Hindus were held accused," Balyan said.

According to reports, all 131 cases are registered against 'one community'. BJP MP Sanjiv Balyan says, 'Uttar Pradesh government should withdraw false cases related to riots. BJP government is trying to give justice to people who are falsely implicated.'

The cases were filed against UP minister Suresh Rana, former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, MP Bhartendu Singh, MLA Umesh Malik and party leader Sadhvi Prachi.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced. In the two riot cases, 22 activists, including Rana, are facing trial in which a special investigation team (SIT) has filed charge sheets.

(With agency inputs)

