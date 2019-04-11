  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Muzaffarnagar: BJP leader levels glaring allegation, threatens to demand re-polling

    By
    |

    Muzaffarnagar, Apr 11: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata (BJP) leader Sanjiv Baliyan on Thursday leveled serious allegation amid first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and threatened to demand re-polling. Baliyan, a BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar, alleged that burqa-clad women who have come to cast their votes and not being checked by the security personnel at the polling booths.

    File photo of Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjiv Baliyan
    File photo of Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjiv Baliyan

    "Faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done. If not looked into, I will demand a repoll," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

    8-0 in 2014: The SP-BSP big test today in Western Uttar Pradesh

    He further demanded that women police personnel be deployed at the polling booths.

    Muzaffarnagar is among the eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh that are polling during the first phase voting of the General Elections 2019.

    Sanjeev Baliyan is the sitting MP from Muzaffarnagar. He won from this politically sensitive seat in 2014 general elections by defeating Kadir Rana of the BSP, who had won from Muzaffarnagar in 2009.

    This time, the main contest in Muzaffarnagar is between Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) leader Ajit Singh and BJP's Sanjeev Balyan.

    Muzaffarnagar is seen as a communally sensitive area. It was in the headline after Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

    Jats hold key for victory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

    According to reports, there are approximately 16.5 lakh voters in Muzaffarnagar constituency. Muslims comprise about 5 lakh voters, Jatavs 2.5 lakh and Jats 1.5 lakh. The remaining 7 lakh voters belong to different Hindu castes including Other Backward Classes and non-Jatav Scheduled Caste groups, and are considered BJP supporters.

    More MUZAFFARNAGAR News

    Read more about:

    muzaffarnagar bjp lok sabha election result 2014 lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue