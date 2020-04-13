'Must ensure no one faces hunger': Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 13: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said it must be ensured that "no one faces hunger" because of the coronavirus lockdown.

"I hope this letter finds you well. Lakhs of vulnerable people across the country face chronic food insecurity due to the lockdown. This is tragic given that India has large buffer stock of food grains precisely for exigencies like the current pandemic," she said.

"I welcome your decision to provide free of cost, 5kg grain/person in addition to the entitlements under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from April-June, 2020. However, given the adverse impact of the lockdown and its prolonged impact of people's livelihoods, I write to you to consider a few suggestions," she added.