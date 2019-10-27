Muslims will continue to produce children despite law: AIUDF chief

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Guwahati, Oct 27: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday said that Muslims will not listen to anyone and will continue to produce children.

Slamming the BJP-led Assam government, Badruddin Ajmal said, "Whatever laws you make, they will have no impact on the Muslims. Tampering with nature is not good. Muslims will do whatever they want to bear children. Don't shout later that we have more children. Don't fight with nature."

"Muslims will continue to produce children, they will not listen to anyone. Now, the government has brought this law to stop Muslims from having jobs. According to the Sachar committee, below 2 per cent Muslims get government jobs. Literate people are now increasing among the Muslim community and they are working across the world," Ajmal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Assam to adopt two-child norm; How is India dealing with population problem, explained

"On one side, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks to produce 10-10 children and on the other side, the government says that no government jobs will be given to the people having more than two children. First, they should decide what they want," said Badruddin Ajmal.

Assam Cabinet decided that those with more than two children would not be eligible for government jobs. The new family planning norm would come into effect from January 1, 2021.

Multiple states in India have adopted a limited two-child policy which means that it is not imposed or enforced, but tries to encourage people towards it by giving incentives.

At least 11 governments before Assam have implemented a policy which prohibits persons with more than two children from serving in government.